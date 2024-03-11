Left Menu

Tripura CM Saha lauds PM Modi, Shah for implementing CAA, calls it 'guarantee of fulfilment of every promise'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:32 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo credit: X/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Saha emphasized that the Modi Ki Guarantee signifies the commitment to fulfilling every promise made by the government, showcasing their humanitarian approach in enacting the CAA.

Taking to X, he said, "Modi Ki Guarantee means guarantee of fulfilment of every promise. The decision to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is historic." He highlighted the Act's significance in providing a dignified life for minority communities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh & Afghanistan. My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for this humanitarian decision," he added. Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It's notable that authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, both politically sensitive regions on this matter, have not been empowered with these citizenship-granting authorities thus far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

