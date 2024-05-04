Left Menu

ED conducts raids at several locations in Maharashtra in Rs 100 crore ponzi scam

The ED, during the search operation, seized cash, bank funds, fixed deposits and jewellery to the tune of Rs 5 crore and froze them along with various incriminating documents and digital devices.

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 08:07 IST
ED conducts raids at several locations in Maharashtra in Rs 100 crore ponzi scam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai, conducted search operations at several locations in Pune, Nashik, and Kolhapur on Thursday in connection with the Ponzi schemes and illegal forex trading platforms operated by businessman Vinod Tukaram Khute, his family members, and associates from Dubai, according to a press release from ED. The ED, during the search operation, seized cash, bank funds, fixed deposits, and jewellery to the tune of Rs 5 crore and froze them along with various incriminating documents and digital devices.

As per a release by the ED, it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Bharti Vidhyapeeth Station, Pune, against Vinod Khute, Santosh Khute, Mangesh Khute, Kiran Pitamber Anarase, Ajinkya Badadhe, and others for duping and cheating common people in the name of Ponzi or multi-marketing schemes and forex trading platforms that promised exorbitant returns and collected more than Rs 100 crore. The ED investigation, it added, revealed that Vinod Khute, who is absconding and suspected to be presently residing in Dubai, is the mastermind of various illicit multi-level marketing and Ponzi schemes, illegal trading, crypto exchange, and wallet services through the VIPS Group of companies, Global Affiliate Business, Kana Capital, Real Gold Capital and Phoenix FX.

"The search operations unveiled a network of distributors enticing and luring the common public into investing in bogus, illicit schemes, illegal trading, and the activities of Vinod Khute. Funds are being collected through various bogus and shell entities that were layered into a complex web of transactions, ultimately resulting in the withdrawal of proceeds into cash and then siphoning off to Dubai by conversion to crypto and virtual assets or through Hawala channels," the ED added. Earlier, in this case, ED conducted search operations and issued 3 provisional attachment orders, resulting in the attachment of various bank balances, immovable properties of Vinod Khute and his relatives in India and Dubai amounting to Rs 70.86 crore.

Further investigation is under progress, the ED added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024