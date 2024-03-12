Work at Lukoil's refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod temporarily suspended, RIA reports
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 09:06 IST
Work at the refinery of Russia's Lukoil in Nizhny Novgoorod was temporarily suspended due to an "incident," Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the oil company. The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, reported that a drone hit the refinery.
Reuters could not independently confirm the Baza report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lukoil
- RIA state news agency
- Russia
- Russian
- Baza
- Nizhny Novgoorod
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Inaccurate": MEA refutes report of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge
Several Indians discharged from Russian army following India's demand: MEA
Moscow ally Serbia cracks down on anti-war Russians living in the Balkan country
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones, three missiles, air force says
Australia imposes sanctions on Russian prison officials over Navalny's death