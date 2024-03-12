Work at Lukoil's refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod temporarily suspended, RIA reports

Work at the refinery of Russia's Lukoil in Nizhny Novgoorod was temporarily suspended due to an "incident," Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the oil company. The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, reported that a drone hit the refinery.

Reuters could not independently confirm the Baza report.

