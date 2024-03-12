Oil processing unit in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region on fire after drone attack, governor says

An oil processing unit in the town of Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region was on fire after a drone attack, Gleb Nikitin, governor of the region, said on Tuesday. "In the morning, the Kstovo industrial zone, a fuel and energy complex facility, was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles," Nikitin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Lukoil's Norsi refinery is located in the town.

