Karnataka Governor participates virtually in Vande Bharat Rail inauguration from Hubbali

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, virtually participated from the Hubballi Railway Station in an event presided over by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the inauguration of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains nationwide, alongside the laying of foundation stones for railway projects totalling a staggering Rs 85 thousand crores. In his address at the event, Governor Gehlot emphasized the pivotal role of a robust and seamless railway transportation system in the nation's ongoing developmental journey. Recognizing Bharatiya Railways as the lifeline of the country's economic and holistic progress, he underscored its significance in fostering growth and connectivity.

Governor Gehlot further highlighted Prime Minister Modi's dedication to advancing the nation's infrastructure, noting his joyous expression as he bestowed upon the nation 10 Vande Bharat Express trains and unveiled railway projects worth Rs 85 thousand crores via video conference. Among the notable projects announced were the doubling of railway lines, the establishment of new railway lines, Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT), goods sheds, one station one product stall, and Janaushadhi centres. The Governor also announced the gifting of a sleeper train maintenance and workshop depot to Thanisandra, Bangalore, as part of the Vande Bharat initiative.

Underlining recent achievements, Governor Gehlot recalled Prime Minister Modi's dedication of railway projects worth Rs 41 thousand crores on February 26. These projects encompassed the redevelopment and modernization of railway stations and road over-bridges across the nation, with a significant focus on the South Western Railway sector. Looking ahead, Governor Gehlot outlined plans for the redevelopment and modernization of 15 railway stations within the Bangalore division, in alignment with the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Emphasizing the importance of indigenous manufacturing, he lauded the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan for its role in fostering major infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives within the railway sector.

Governor Gehlot concluded by commending Indian Railways' tireless efforts in enhancing passenger facilities, modernizing infrastructure, and ensuring eco-friendly operations. He extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership and applauded the Minister of Railways, Minister of State for Railways, and all officials for their dedicated contributions to the railway sector's development. The event saw the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, South Western Railway General Manager Arvind Srivastav, Model Manager Shri Harsha Khare, among others. (ANI)

