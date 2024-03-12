Left Menu

Maharashtra gets another Vande Bharat train, CM Eknath Shinde thanks PM Modi & Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains, including a train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on Tuesday. "I thank the PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this," CM Eknath Shinde said.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 13:55 IST
Maharashtra gets another Vande Bharat train, CM Eknath Shinde thanks PM Modi & Ashwini Vaishnaw
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains, including a train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on Tuesday. Thanking PM Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Today, PM Modi flagged off 10 Vande Bharat trains. Out of the 10 trains, one train was inaugurated in Maharashtra. In the state, nine stations will benefit from the 'One station, one product' initiative of the government. This will provide employment opportunities to the locals."

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister further said, "Earlier, Maharashtra got seven Vande Bharat trains. I thank the PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this." The Prime Minister on Tuesday flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister acknowledged the lakhs of people connected to the event from more than 200 different places and said that the scale and size of today's event cannot be matched with any other event in Railways' history. He also congratulated Railways for today's event. The Prime Minister underlined that development works for the creation of Viksit Bharat are continuously expanding with the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects across the country.

"In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crores have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid while projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores have been unveiled in the last 10-12 days", the Prime Minister remarked. PM Modi also flagged off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

He dedicated to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people. The Prime Minister also dedicated 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the Nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024