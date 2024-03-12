Left Menu

What PM Modi wrote in visitors' book during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram

In the visitors' book, the PM said that the ideas and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi will hold relevance forever.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:46 IST
What PM Modi wrote in visitors' book during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Tuesday, penned his thoughts on ideas and the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. On March 12, marking the 94th anniversary of the Dandi March that began from the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi launched the Rs 1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial masterplan at Sabarmati in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city and also inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab ashram at a function on the anniversary of the famous Dandi Yatra, or salt march, taken out by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930.

The Sabarmati Ashram holds immense significance in Gandhi's life and work. In the visitors' book, the PM said that the ideas and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi will hold relevance forever.

"The solution to uncountable global challenges is inherited in the social and spiritual outlook of Gandhi. His ideas and philosophy will be relevant forever. We are stepping forward in building a great and developed India with the assimilation of his (Gandhi's) message," the PM wrote. PM Modi further wrote that the Ashram will continue to impact the lives of people widely as a remarkable center of principles and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have confidence that the youth will get inspired by Gandhi's work and his life after the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'Ashram Bhoomi Vandana', a symbolic laying of the foundation stone.

The masterplan unveiled by the PM proposes to restore, conserve, and rebuild about half of the 63 structures that existed in the original ashram that was spread over 120 acres of land on the banks of the Sabarmati River on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. In all, 36 buildings will be restored. The place that is popularly known as Sabarmati Ashram currently, and is open to the public, covers only 5 acres of this original space. It is managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024