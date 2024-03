BRIEF-Arcelormittal Acquires Strategic Stake In Vallourec

Arcelormittal Sa: * ARCELORMITTAL S.A.: ARCELORMITTAL ACQUIRES STRATEGIC STAKE IN VALLOUREC

* SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 65,243,206 SHARES, REPRESENTING C.28.4% EQUITY INTEREST IN VALLOUREC * ARCELORMITTAL DOES NOT INTEND TO LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER FOR VALLOUREC'S REMAINING SHARES OVER NEXT SIX MONTHS.

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 955 MILLION * EXPECTS EBITDA FROM ENERGY TRANSITION BUSINESS TO REACH BETWEEN 10 AND 15% BY 2030

* ARCELORMITTAL S.A.: ARCELORMITTAL ACQUIRES STRATEGIC STAKE IN VALLOUREC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)