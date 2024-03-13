Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Andaman sea

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 07:44 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Andaman sea
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Andaman Islands on Tuesday night, as per National Center for Seismology data. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km, as per the NCS data "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 23:32:00 IST, Lat: 10.06 & Long: 95.00, Depth: 67 Km, Location: Andaman, Sea India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024