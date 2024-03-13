Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Andaman sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Andaman Islands on Tuesday night, as per National Center for Seismology data. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km, as per the NCS data "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 23:32:00 IST, Lat: 10.06 & Long: 95.00, Depth: 67 Km, Location: Andaman, Sea India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)