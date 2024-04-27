Fire breaks out at duplex apartment in Delhi's Rohini, 2 injured

A fire broke out at a duplex apartment in Rohini on Saturday, an official said. Two people have suffered minor injuries, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at around 6:05 am, the official said. Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, the official further said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

