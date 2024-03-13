Left Menu

Woman strangled to death in Mumbai, house-help's involvement suspected

According to police, the victim, identified as Jyoti Shah, was found dead inside her apartment in Nepean Sea Road area of South Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 07:45 IST
Woman strangled to death in Mumbai, house-help's involvement suspected
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A 63-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the victim, identified as Jyoti Shah, was found dead inside her aparin the Nepean Sea Road area of South Mumbai.

Police said that they were examining the CCTV footage of the building, adding that they suspect the involvement of the victim's newly recruited house-help in the crime. The Malabar Hill police have registered an FIR in the matter under section 302 of the IPC, and initiated a probe into the same.

As per the police, the victim lived with her husband, Mukesh Shah, who owns a jewellery shop in Mumbai. "The house-help, who was recently recruited, is reportedly missing since the time of the incident," they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

