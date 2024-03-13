US national found dead in five-star hotel room in Mumbai, police launch probe

A 62-year-old US national was found dead in a five-star hotel room in the Andheri area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police said. Reportedly, the deceased man, identified as Mark Williams, arrived in Mumbai on March 9 and was planning to return on March 14.

"The US citizen was in Mumbai for a meeting and was staying at the hotel since March 9," officials said. Mumbai Sahar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

According to police, there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident. A preliminary investigation suggested that the foreign national died of 'natural causes', officials said. The police received the information around 10.00 am on Tuesday.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it to the nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

