Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for model jail near Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a model jail at Jamujhari near Bhubaneswar via video conferencing on Tuesday. Speaking on occasion, CM Patnaik said, "This is a momentous occasion that heralds the beginning of a new era for the prison administration. Prisons play a very critical role in our criminal justice system, not only by imprisoning criminals but also by providing the inmates with an opportunity to reform, learn, and reintegrate into society as productive and law-abiding citizens."

"For too long, outdated and overcrowded prison facilities have provided limited scope for reforms and have been a stumbling block in our efforts to provide a humane and safe environment for the inmates. The new Model Jail at Jamujhari, Bhubaneswar, has been designed to be a futuristic jail under the 5-T initiative. A lot of research and study of many prisons has been done before preparing the plan for this transformational prison," he said. He said that the new jail will be completely automated, with state-of-the-art security features, IP-based surveillance, e-court rooms, and multiple VC facilities, among many others.

"This environment-friendly prison with net-zero carbon emissions and zero discharge will have separate wards for each category of inmates. The Model Jail will provide the inmates with vastly improved living conditions, and easy access to essential health care and educational resources," the Chief Minister said. "We believe that the war against crime is best fought by promoting reform and rehabilitation. I hope this model jail will provide the inmates with sufficient opportunities to reform into productive members of society upon release," he said.

Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, DG Prisons AM Prasad and Additional DG Amitabh Thakur were present at Jamujhari. ACS Home DK Singh and CMD Odisha State Police Housing Corporation Santosh Bala were present at Lok Seva Bhawan. (ANI)

