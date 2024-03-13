Three women arrested for snatching gold chains in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested three women, who were allegedly involved in gold chain-snatching cases around the city. According to Delhi Police, three broken pieces of golden chain were recovered from their possession.

The accused identified as Jhumri (40), Reena (40), both residents of Kalyan Puri and Kuma (45), a resident of Jhuggi, East Vinod Nagar work as domestic helpers, said police official. The arrest took place after police carried out a search operation on complaint from Apoorva Gupta, on March 8.

According to DCP East, a team of local police reached the spot next to Shani Mandir, Dallupura, after receiving a PCR call, where complainant Sanjana (23) was present at the spot. She reported that while she was offering prayers in the temple, some women snatched her gold chain and fled, DCP Gupta said, adding that the women quickly boarded an auto and escaped the scene.

A case under sections 356/379/34 was registered at PS New Ashok Nagar.During the investigation, CCTV cameras in the vicinity were checked, and the auto used in the snatching was identified. The first owner of the auto had sold both the auto and the permit and the accused, who was driving the auto on the date of the incident, was located and searched, DCP Gupta said. "Following some leads, the accused, Mohan, a resident of Kalyanpuri who aided the female snatchers in escaping from the scene, was arrested. He underwent thorough interrogation, which led to raids in Agra and subsequently in Rajasthan's Karoli district," DCP Gupta said.

"All three women were apprehended and arrested," he said, adding that "three broken pieces of golden chain were recovered from their possession." During detailed interrogation, it was found that there are two more female associates, who are currently at large.

Efforts are being made to trace them," DCP said. (ANI)

