Massive fire engulfs dhabas, shops in Greater Noida; no casualties reported

A massive fire erupted in six dhabas and two shops located within the vicinity of the Bisrakh Police Station area in Greater Noida on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

13-03-2024
Massive fire engulfs dhabas and shops in Greater Noida (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire erupted in six dhabas and two shops located within the vicinity of the Bisrakh Police Station area in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to the fire department. The blaze erupted due to a short circuit.

Ten fire tenders reached the spot and began the operation to bring the fire under control, said fire officials. "We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire service vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. Ten fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway. There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," said CFO Pradeep Kumar. (ANI)

