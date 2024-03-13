CPI(M) leader Jitendra Choudhury calls CAA "anti-constitutional"

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Choudhury on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stating that it is 'unconstitutional' and stands against the secularism of the country. "The whole country is against the CAA. It was passed in 2019 but for the last four years, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could not execute it. The youth of the country is against this law because it is not according to our Constitution," Jitendra Choudhury said.

"Our constitution gives equal rights to all. These rights are not based on religion. However, the law says that citizenship would be given to all except for Muslims. It is against the secularism of the country," he added. Senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar also claimed that the CAA is completely against the Constitution.

"CAA is totally against our Constitution. Our constitution is for all, for all religions, but according to the CAA, a particular religion will not be able to get the citizenship certificate. There is a demarcation of only the Muslim community. There are a large number of people belonging to the Muslim community in our state. We, on behalf of the CPI (M), oppose the CAA rule completely," Pabitra Kar said. Meanwhile, the president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, Asish Saha, said that they strongly oppose the CAA.

"Because the BJP government knows that many secret and undisclosed truths will be opened up in the electoral bond case, they brought the CAA. The Tripura Pradesh Congress strongly opposes the CAA rule as it directly targets one community, which is the Muslim community," he said. Saha is also the party's candidate for Lok Sabha elections from West Tripura

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

