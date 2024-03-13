Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice on Umar Khalid's plea against order discharging two men of attempt to murder charge

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on Umar Khalid's plea challenging trial court order dropping of attempt to murder charges against two persons accused of firing at him at Constitution club New Delhi on August 2018.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on Umar Khalid's plea challenging trial court order dropping off attempt to murder charges against two persons accused of firing at him at Constitution Club in New Delhi on August 2018. Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notice to Delhi police and two men on the plea and listed the matter for hearing on May 21.

Khalid has moved Delhi High Court against an order passed by the Patiala House Court on December 6, 2023, dropping the attempt to murder charges against Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal. Senior advocate Trideep Pias appeared for Umar Khalid and submitted that the trial court order is egregious and bad in law.

It was also stated that Khalid was staked on Facebook. This incident was planned after procuring the weapon. The accused persons even shot a video of incident. The trial court discharged the accused noting that Naveen Dalal pointed a Gun at Umar Khalid but no shot was fired. When two shots were fired it was towards the ground not aimed at anyone.

This case pertains to an incident occured outside the constitution club at New Delhi on August 13, 2018 when he went there to attend an event ' Khauf Se Azadi' organised by an organisation United Against Hate (UAH). In this case Delhi police arrested Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police. (ANI)

