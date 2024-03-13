Left Menu

CAA implementation is BJP's election gimmick, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Center has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act only for the purpose of elections and this is the BJP's election gimmick.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:25 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Center has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act only for the purpose of elections and this is the BJP's election gimmick. Speaking to the media in Udupi, he said the BJP is afraid of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to the media's question about the Chief Minister's stance on the implementation of the Citizenship Act in the state, he said that the BJP kept silent about it for so many years and implemented it just before the elections. The CM said that Jayaprakash Hegde's rejoining the Congress party has given strength to the party in the coastal region.

He further said that he has no information about the reason behind the BJP's decision to give the ticket to Yaduveer without giving it to Mysore MP Pratap Sinha this time. Earlier on Monday, the CM said that the BJP believes in a "dictatorial attitude" and has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution.

He said that the BJP does not need a majority for the prosperity of the country or for the poor but needs the majority only to change the constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

