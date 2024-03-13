Left Menu

Indian Railway announces Vandey Bharat Express services in Bengaluru

The Western Railway on Tuesday announced the regular service of the Vandey Bharat Express between Kalaburagi and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway on Tuesday announced the regular service of the Vandey Bharat Express between Kalaburagi and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru. The regular service of Train No. 22231/22232 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will commence its regular service starting from March 15, 2024, from SMVT Bengaluru and March 16, 2024, from Kalaburagi. This train will operate six days a week.

Train No. 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart from Kalaburagi at 5:15 a.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 2 p.m. on the same day, said a statement from south Western Railway. During its journey, the train will make stops at Raichur (06:53/06:55 a.m.), Manthralayam Road (07:08/07:10 a.m.), Guntakal (08:25/08:30 a.m.), Anantapur (09:28/09:30 a.m.), and Yelahanka (12:45/12:47 p.m.). This train will operate six days a week, excluding Fridays.

In the return journey, Train No. 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 2:40 p.m. and arrive at Kalaburagi at 11:30 p.m. on the same day. During its journey back, the train will make stops at Yelahanka (03:03/03:05 p.m.), Anantapur (05:58/06:00 p.m.), Guntakal (07:00/07:05 p.m.), Manthralayam Road (08:18/08:20 p.m.), and Raichur (08:45/08:47 p.m.). This train will operate six days a week, except Thursdays.

According to a press release, the above train will run between Kalaburagi and SMVT Bengaluru stations, till the commissioning of maintenance facilities at Kalaburagi. On completion of the work at Kalaburagi the train will be handled at Bengaluru Cantonment instead of SMVT Bengaluru. (ANI)

