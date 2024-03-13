EU greenlighting 5 bln euros in military aid for Ukraine shows unity, Kyiv says
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:41 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed a decision by European Union ambassadors to agree on 5 bln euros in military aid to Kyiv.
"This is yet another powerful and timely demonstration of European unity and determination in achieving our common victory," he said in a posting on X.
