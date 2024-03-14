Rains boost Argentina's 2023/24 soy prospects -exchange

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange forecast the country's 2023/24 soy production at 50 million metric tons on Wednesday, an increase from the 49.5 million tons previously projected after recent rains in the country's agricultural heartland.

The exchange held its 2023/24 corn forecast steady at 57 million tons, but warned of the impact of the corn stunt disease caused by spiroplasma bacteria.

