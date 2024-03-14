Left Menu

President Murmu approves Uttarakhand's UCC Bill

President Droupadi Murmu has approved Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2024, the state government confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 08:23 IST
President Murmu approves Uttarakhand's UCC Bill
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2024, the state government confirmed thriough a statement. With the approval of the President, Uttarakhand is all set to become the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh earlier on February 29 referred the Bill sent by the state government to President Murmu for her approval. The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government introduced the UCC Bill on February 6, emphasising its importance.

On February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day in the history of Uttarakhand. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was passed with a comfortable majority during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly on February 7.

The Uniform Civil Code, which proposes similar or uniform laws for all communities, was tabled during the special session by the Chief Minister. The UCC Bill is a proposal in India to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The UCC would apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

The UCC is part of the Constitution's non-justiciable directive principles of state policy. Some members of the Constituent Assembly strongly advocated for its binding implementation, while others raised concerns about the potential infringement on religious freedom and cultural diversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024