Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Shahdara; 9 people rescued

A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area of the National Capital in the early hours of Thursday. According to the police, it was a residential building with four floors and parking.

Three men, four women and two children were rescued at Hedgewar Hospital. DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary told ANI, "We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approximately 5:30 am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR vans rushed to the spot. Nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital."

A resident Shankar Lal said, "The cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking. There were some children and adults there. They are feared dead. Only the hospital can clear the details." (ANI)

