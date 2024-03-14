Left Menu

Delhi: 4 persons including 2 children killed in fire incident at Shahdara

Police said that nine people were rescued and sent to hospital.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 09:44 IST
Delhi: 4 persons including 2 children killed in fire incident at Shahdara
Surendra Chaudhary, DCP Shahdara. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died in a tragic fire incident at a residential building at Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased were identified as Manoj (30 years old), Suman (28) and two girl children respectively of age five and three and a half.

Accordingly, local police, four fire tenders, ambulances and three PCR Vans rushed to the spot. The fire started in the parking area and then spread to other parts.

As it was a narrow street, fire persons managed to reach and quench the fire. Police said that nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital.

"We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approximately 5:30 am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR vans rushed to the spot. Nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital," DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

