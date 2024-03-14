PM Modi wishes Mamata Banerjee speedy recovery from her injury

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who sustained a 'major injury' after encountering a fall at her home. PM Modi, who took to X on Thursday late at night, prayed for the Trinamool Chief's speedy recovery.

"I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," the PM wrote. The West Bengal CM suffered major injuries to her forehead following an accident at her residence. The All India Trinamool Congress made the announcement on Thursday, through a post on social media platform X, revealing distressing images of Banerjee on a hospital bed, with a deep cut visible in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," read the statement shared by the Trinamool Congress on X. Expressing solidarity, Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of Trinamool Congress, conveyed wishes for Banerjee's swift recovery in a social media post on X. "Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," Majumdar stated.

Congress state President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Wishing a speedy recovery of the Chief Minister, West Bengal". Several other leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also prayed for Banerjee's speedy recovery.

She got injured after falling accidentally at her home and TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the SSKM hospital, party leader Kunal Ghosh said. "Wishing @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery. She was seriously injured after falling accidentally at her home. She had a head injury. She is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. @abhishekaitc took her to the hospital. The examination process is underway," Ghosh said.

She was shifted from Woodburn Block at SSKM Hospital to Trauma Care Centre, in Kolkata. The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. (ANI)

