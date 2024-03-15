Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre

Left Menu

Petrol in Mumbai will cost Rs 104.21 per litre from Friday, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata, and Rs 100.75 in Chennai. A litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 92.15 in Mumbai, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 92.34 in Chennai.

Representative Image
Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were cut by Rs 2 per litre each just hours before the model code of conduct of the general election is scheduled to kick in. This is the first revision in rates in nearly two years. Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre as compared to Rs 96.72 per litre previously while the price of diesel will now come to Rs 87.62 as opposed to Rs 89.62 currently, a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers said. The price cut came a week after a Rs 100 per cylinder reduction in cooking gas LPG price was announced. That reduction brought down the rates of LPG for common users to Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder and that for the poor who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme to Rs 503 after accounting for Rs 300 per bottle subsidy that the government gives. The cut in petrol and diesel prices was announced by the oil ministry last evening. Petrol in Mumbai will cost Rs 104.21 per litre from Friday, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata, and Rs 100.75 in Chennai. A litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 92.15 in Mumbai, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 92.34 in Chennai. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. Local sales tax or VAT is the highest among metros in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and lowest in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

