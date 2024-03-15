Manipur: Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes near Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday. The time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today" Further details are awaited. (ANI)

