Left Menu

Germany on track to reach 2030 targets, environment agency says

Germany's Federal Environment Agency (UBA) confirmed preliminary projections that Europe's biggest economy's greenhouse emissions fell by around 10% year-on-year in 2023, putting the country on track to meet its 2030 climate targets.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 12:32 IST
Germany on track to reach 2030 targets, environment agency says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Federal Environment Agency (UBA) confirmed preliminary projections that Europe's biggest economy's greenhouse emissions fell by around 10% year-on-year in 2023, putting the country on track to meet its 2030 climate targets. Carbon dioxide emissions fell to 673 million tons, the biggest drop since Germany's reunification, the agency announced on Friday, confirming preliminary figures published by the Berlin-based Agora Energiewende think-tank in January.

Germany aims to cut its greenhouse emissions by 65% by 2030 compared with 1990, a step to becoming carbon neutral by 2045. It is currently at around 46%. "Germany is on track - for the first time. If we stay on track, we will achieve our 2030 climate goals," Climate Action and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

A drop in energy-intensive industries' output, along with a rise in renewable power production contributed to the emissions decline, the agency said. But the transport and building sectors failed to meet their emissions targets last year, risking the 2030 goals if further measures to decarbonise the sectors were not taken, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024