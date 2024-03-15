Left Menu

2 Tripura Class 8 boys who left home to 'become someone' traced at Mumbai, brought back home

Two students of a city-based school in Agartala who had left for Mumbai with the dream of "becoming someone before they return", were traced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in the city on Tuesday, five days after they left home, officials said here.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:48 IST
2 Tripura Class 8 boys who left home to 'become someone' traced at Mumbai, brought back home
SP, Kiran Kumar K (West Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of a city-based school in Agartala who had left for Mumbai with the dream of "becoming someone before they return", were traced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in the city on Tuesday, five days after they left home, officials said here. SP, Kiran Kumar K (West Tripura) told reporters that a team of Tripura Police along with their parents brought them to Agartala on Thursday.

"On March 7 morning, two children of Hindi Higher Secondary School of class 8, inspired by Instagram left home to become someone and went to Mumbai. After five days we got the information that they were in Mumbai CST, and immediately we contacted Mumbai Police," SP Kumar said. "Mumbai police instantly took action and recovered both the children. And today (Thursday) a team of Tripura Police along with their parents brought them to Agartala," he said.

"In this regard, I would like to thank our Chief Minister Manik Shah as he had taken the whole matter crucially and had followed every day to day updates," SP Kumar said. He said that the children of class 8 had gone to tuition but never returned.

"We had taken a specific case at East Agartala police station based on the parents' complaints. We formed a special team and started an investigation. They were traced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday," Sp Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024