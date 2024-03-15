2 Tripura Class 8 boys who left home to 'become someone' traced at Mumbai, brought back home

Two students of a city-based school in Agartala who had left for Mumbai with the dream of "becoming someone before they return", were traced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in the city on Tuesday, five days after they left home, officials said here. SP, Kiran Kumar K (West Tripura) told reporters that a team of Tripura Police along with their parents brought them to Agartala on Thursday.

"On March 7 morning, two children of Hindi Higher Secondary School of class 8, inspired by Instagram left home to become someone and went to Mumbai. After five days we got the information that they were in Mumbai CST, and immediately we contacted Mumbai Police," SP Kumar said. "Mumbai police instantly took action and recovered both the children. And today (Thursday) a team of Tripura Police along with their parents brought them to Agartala," he said.

"In this regard, I would like to thank our Chief Minister Manik Shah as he had taken the whole matter crucially and had followed every day to day updates," SP Kumar said. He said that the children of class 8 had gone to tuition but never returned.

"We had taken a specific case at East Agartala police station based on the parents' complaints. We formed a special team and started an investigation. They were traced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday," Sp Kumar said. (ANI)

