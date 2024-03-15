Left Menu

UP CM Yogi visits Balrampur, offers prayers at Devi Patan temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of his two-day tour to Balrampur on Friday morning, visited the Devi Patan Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, and offered prayers

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 14:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of his two-day tour to Balrampur on Friday morning, visited the Devi Patan Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, and offered prayers. After worshipping as per the rituals, the CM proceeded to inspect the ongoing construction works on the temple premises, an official statement said on Friday.

The Chief Minister also served cows at the cowshed located on temple premises as well as inspected Ma Pateshwari Sevashram Hospital and provided necessary directions to the concerned officials. Later, the Chief Minister visited Maa Pateshwari Public School located in Bhavaniyapur where he spent some time with school children and gathered information about the facilities available to them.

The Chief Minister also offered chocolates and toffees to children. Subsequently, CM Yogi proceeded to participate in the bhoomi-pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of Ma Patweshwari Devi State University, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

