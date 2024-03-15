BSF recovers over 3 kg heroin, pistol in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 3 kg of heroin and a pistol in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. "Acting on the information from BSF intelligence regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Amritsar, BSF troops promptly launched an extensive search operation.

"During the search, the vigilant BSF troops successfully recovered one large packet wrapped with transparent adhesive tape," the BSF posted on X. The BSF further said, "Two packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing suspected heroin (gross weight - approximately 3.380 Kgs) and one packet wrapped with white polythene sheet containing 01 Pistol with 02 magazines."

"A metal hook and one illumination ball were found attached to the main packet. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to the village Kakkar in the district of Amritsar. This significant achievement of weapons and narcotics by BSF is a result of reliable input and highly dedicated efforts by the BSF troops resolute to annihilate the illegal weapon and drug menace from the soil of Punjab," it added. Earlier on March 10, the BSF recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 470 grams, in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a nylon hook was found attached to the packet, he said. "This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to Chakram Sai Village in Gurdaspur District," the BSF officials added.

Similarly, March on 7, BSF and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 5 kg, in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said. During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin.

"The packet, weighing approximately 5 kgs and wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal hook attached, was found in a farming field adjacent to Neshta Village in Amritsar district," it added. The recovery of this substantial quantity of narcotics is attributed to the reliable input and well-coordinated efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

This joint operation has effectively thwarted the nefarious attempt of narco syndicate from across the border to pump in a massive consignment of drugs into Indian soil. (ANI)

