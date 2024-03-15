Left Menu

"Our preparations are really good...started with Rahul Ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra": Sandeep Dikshit on LS polls preparation

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections started with Rahul Gandhi's criss-cross Bharat Jodo Yatra after Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the general poll schedule tomorrow (Saturday, March 16) at 3 pm.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 16:13 IST
"Our preparations are really good...started with Rahul Ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra": Sandeep Dikshit on LS polls preparation
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections started with Rahul Gandhi's criss-cross Bharat Jodo Yatra after Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the general poll schedule tomorrow (Saturday, March 16) at 3 pm. Speaking to ANI on the poll body announcement and the party preparations of the party for the big-stakes battle, the Congress leader said, "Our preparations are really good. Our campaign to raise relevant issues among the public started with Rahul Ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"We also elected a new party chief reaffirming internal democracy in the party. Like-minded parties that came together to form an alliance (INDIA bloc) to raise current issues will give good leadership...More candidates of our party will be announced soon," he said. On the ruling party's slogan "Abki baar 400 paar', he said, "It is from the Bharatiya Janata Party. They want to show that they represent the government. They can give any slogan. There was perhaps a guarantee of one or two crore jobs annually. So by that logic, it should have been 20 crores. Leave aside the jobs. Six-seven crore people have been unemployed in the country".

"They (BJP) were claiming to bring prosperity to every household," he said, adding, "Ask people what is the condition of their household budget." Leaders of various opposition parties joined together to take on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the bloc suffered a body blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the bloc, joined hands with the BJP-led NDA.

Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls. Meanwhile, the Election Commission on March 14 uploaded data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.

Various petitions were filed before the top court challenging amendments made to different statutes through the Finance Act 2017 and Finance Act 2016 on the ground that they have opened doors to unlimited, unchecked funding of political parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024