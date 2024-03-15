Left Menu

Rajnath Singh takes aim at Jharkhand govt over 'corruption' in public meeting in Chatra

In a scathing attack on Jharkhand government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Chief Minister of the state was missing for two days that was never happened in the country and now he is behind the bars.

In a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the Chief Minister of the state was missing for two days, which has never happened in the country, and now he is behind bars. "Money-counting machines were brought in to count the money recovered from the CM's premises," Singh said while adding that no one can point fingers at the BJP government over corruption.

The Defence Minister was addressing booth-level workers of the Party in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday. Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at the Bhadrakali Temple in Itkhori. Singh mentioned that the Jharkhand is close to his heart as his wife comes from there. He promised that 'Ram Rajya' would be established in the country, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is just the beginning.

"We have vision, mission, and passion. There was once an INDI alliance formed to unite different parties, but now, every day, one member after another is quitting," he said. Targeting opposition parties for criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, he said, "The BJP delivers what they promise to people," adding, "Congress says that we are communal, but through CAA, we have provided relief to minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Christians who are victims of religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh."

"Due to religious persecution in Pakistan, where the Hindu population was once 23 per cent, it has now reduced to only three per cent," he added. "We never engage in politics of appeasement because we treat everyone equally. We brought the triple talaq bill for the sake of Muslim women. In J&K, we abolished Article 370 without using a single bullet. We engage in politics to bring development and prosperity to the nation," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

