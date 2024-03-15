Uttarakhand CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to 27 candidates across various departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to a total of 27 candidates for various departments under the state government on Friday. CM Dhami provided appointment letters to 16 supervisors selected under the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, 10 inspectors, and one junior assistant selected under the Excise Department at the Chief Minister's residence complex.

The Chief Minister congratulated and wished all the selected candidates, saying, "Your tireless hard work has led to your selection for these posts." He added, "Today, appointment letters are being distributed to all the hardworking youths who work hard."

Referring to discipline, he emphasized its importance in life's construction and success, advising the recipients to always work with discipline. Regarding the anti-copying law, CM Dhami said that by making a strict anti-copying law, the state government has sent more than 100 copy mafias behind bars and made the examinations transparent, due to which hardworking youth are getting the fruits of their hard work.

Earlier, CM Dhami distributed appointment letters to a total of 84 candidates for various departments under the state government on Monday. He provided appointment letters to 31 distinguished players of the state selected for various posts under the Sports Policy-2021 at the Chief Servant House, granting out-of-turn employment in the Sports Department, Home Department, Youth Welfare, and Forest Department, along with 25 Junior Assistants in the Transport Department and 28 Assistant Accountants in the Horticulture Department. (ANI)

