Uttarakhand CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to 27 candidates across various departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to a total of 27 candidates for various departments under the state government on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:40 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with the candidates. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to a total of 27 candidates for various departments under the state government on Friday. CM Dhami provided appointment letters to 16 supervisors selected under the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, 10 inspectors, and one junior assistant selected under the Excise Department at the Chief Minister's residence complex.

The Chief Minister congratulated and wished all the selected candidates, saying, "Your tireless hard work has led to your selection for these posts." He added, "Today, appointment letters are being distributed to all the hardworking youths who work hard."

Referring to discipline, he emphasized its importance in life's construction and success, advising the recipients to always work with discipline. Regarding the anti-copying law, CM Dhami said that by making a strict anti-copying law, the state government has sent more than 100 copy mafias behind bars and made the examinations transparent, due to which hardworking youth are getting the fruits of their hard work.

Earlier, CM Dhami distributed appointment letters to a total of 84 candidates for various departments under the state government on Monday. He provided appointment letters to 31 distinguished players of the state selected for various posts under the Sports Policy-2021 at the Chief Servant House, granting out-of-turn employment in the Sports Department, Home Department, Youth Welfare, and Forest Department, along with 25 Junior Assistants in the Transport Department and 28 Assistant Accountants in the Horticulture Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

