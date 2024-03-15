Left Menu

FSSAI's central advisory committee unveils action plan on anti-microbial resistance

The Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) unveiled the authority's action plan on Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) during the 43rd CAC meeting in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:14 IST
FSSAI's central advisory committee unveils action plan on anti-microbial resistance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) unveiled the authority's action plan on Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) during the 43rd CAC meeting in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday. During the meeting, deliberations were held on creating awareness amongst farmers regarding the judicious use of antibiotics in livestock, aquaculture, poultry etc. as part of FSSAI's responsibilities under the AMR National Action Plan-II. Plans to carry out surveillance on anti-microbial susceptibility in food matrix to ensure consumers' safety were also discussed.

The Commissioners of Food Safety of States and UTs were directed to work diligently towards achieving the target of 100 food streets to be developed as 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets'. The importance of surveillance sampling was also emphasized during the discussion. The states were directed to prepare their surveillance plans and conduct regular meetings with state labs and their officials.

The requirement of clean marketplaces and establishing health clubs in both State and Central Government schools along with the development of app-based models and literature in regional languages to encourage the younger generation was discussed. States/UTs were encouraged to make efforts to create awareness about the importance and benefits of fortified rice. Regular sampling of the Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and its strict compliance as per the FSS (Fortification of Foods) Regulation, 2018 was also stressed upon.

A Guidance Document for Training of Food Handlers in the Canteens of Universities, Colleges and Hostels was also unveiled during the meeting to strengthen the food safety infrastructure. This initiative aims to train about 11 lakh food handlers working in the Canteens of Universities, Colleges and Hostels in the next two years. Uma Shankar Dhyani, Executive Director (HR & Finance), FSSAI, and Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director (Compliance Strategy), FSSAI, were present during the meeting, which also saw the participation of more than 50 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, other officials from FSSAI and nodal ministries and members representing the Food Industry, Consumers, Agriculture, laboratories and research bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024