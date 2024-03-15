CPI MP writes to Railway Minister urging intervention for faster development of railway infrastructure in Trivandrum

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:55 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (CPI ) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to intervene for faster development of the railway infrastructure ensuring Vande Bharat Train to Thiruvananthapuram. The letter also requested the allocation of more trains and coaches with good quality to ensure high-speed connectivity for the holistic development of the region.

Binoy Viswam in a letter to the Railway Minister said, "I write this letter to bring your immediate attention to the persistent neglect and discrimination towards Trivandrum by the Indian Railways. Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing cities in India. The economic capacity and potential of Trivandrum can be nurtured and utilised if connectivity is enhanced." "The railway is one of the most efficient mediums of connectivity and transportation. Unfortunately, the absence of robust allocations and planning in the Indian Railway is hindering the development of the entire Southern Kerala region," he added.

Viswam further said in the letter that numerous projects that focus on infrastructure development and the modernization of stations are at a crossroads in the Trivandrum division. These projects include doubling rail lines, construction of over-bridges, electrification etc.

Recently, a Vande Bharat train allotted to the Trivandrum division was reneged by the officials, the MP alleged. Such levels of neglect and ice-cold attitude are obstructing the prospects of development in Trivandrum, he said Trivandrum Central station, which is one of the key stations in the Southern Railway awaits comprehensive allocation and development the discrimination towards Trivandrum Central railway station and the Southern Kerala region must come to an end immediately, he said in the letter.

CPI MP urges Union Railway Minister that "Considering the people's demands and the current situation, I urge you to intervene for faster development of Railway infrastructure including ensuring Vande Bharat train to Trivandrum, allocation of more trains and coaches with good quality and endorse projects to ensure high-speed connectivity for the holistic development of the region." (ANI)

