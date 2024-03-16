Bengaluru: Residents continue to struggle with drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

Amid the ongoing water crisis in the silicon city of India, Bengaluru, several residents were seen queuing up outside the RO water plant, carrying empty cans, in hopes of securing the essential water supply. The struggle for drinking water continues for the residents of the city. The depletion of groundwater and drying up of more than 3,000 borewells in the capital city of Karnataka has made it difficult for the people.

Amid strict measures imposed by the Karnataka government in the wake of the scarcity of water in the state, many residents of the city are now dependent upon the RO water plant. "For the last few days, we have been facing problems. We are fully dependent on the RO plant," said a resident of Bengaluru.

Another local complained of the issue of untimely supply of water. "We get less water and we have to make 2-3 visits to check if water is available. Kaveri water is supplied only once or twice a week. Rains haven't started yet so there is no underground water and even the Kaveri River has less water," said Shabbir, a resident.

Meanwhile, many I-T professionals have resorted to working from home, as the city battles the ongoing water crisis. "If we get work from home it will be good as the water will be saved. It will save our time and water," said Amogh, an IT employee.

Another I-T employee Varsha said, "More amount of water is spent if the employees go to the offices. It's better to work from home. Never thought that we would get WFH because of water scarcity". The public's plight underscores the urgent need for comprehensive water management strategies to mitigate the impact of the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru.

The Congress and BJP have been engaged in a continuous political feud over the water shortage in Karnataka. The BJP has accused the ruling party of Karnataka of diverting Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, worsening the water crisis within their own state. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuted the allegations and said that it is a blatant lie.

"BJP is alleging that water is being released to Tamil Nadu- it is a lie. We can release water only if we have water. Even if Tamil Nadu asks or the Centre tells us to release water, we'll not do so," he said. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP for indulging in politics over the ongoing water crisis in the state.

"There is no such scarcity of water in Bengaluru, it is the BJP that has created the scarcity, its what they're doing, we are providing what we have been asked legally to Tamil Nadu. Our priority is to provide water to Bengaluru," the Deputy CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)