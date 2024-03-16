Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi lays foundation stone of state universities in Moradabad and Mirzapur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Saturday that the double-engine government doesn't just present dreams but transforms them into reality, "which is why people repeatedly choose Modi ji." He laid the foundation stone of new state universities in Mirzapur and Moradabad.

The Chief Minister was addressing a large public meeting at Awas Vikas Maidan, Moradabad. During this, he also virtually joined the public meeting organized in Mirzapur. In his address, he said, "Our resolution was that there should be a university in every commissionerate, today this resolution is being fulfilled with the foundation laying of new universities in Mirzapur and Moradabad." The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of one state university each for Moradabad and Mirzapur. In Moradabad, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 development projects worth Rs 513.35 crore, including the Uttar Pradesh State University spread over 50 acres with a cost of Rs 167 crore.

Additionally, CM Yogi laid the foundation stone for the Maa Vindhyavasini State University, spanning 25,500 hectares with an estimated cost of Rs 155 crore. During the event, he announced that the university in Moradabad would be named after Guru Jambheshwar. In his address, the Chief Minister said that the decades-old demand in Moradabad and Mirzapur is now being fulfilled. Arrangements for funds have been made to make these two universities world-class. He mentioned that along with government universities, private universities will also be promoted. A healthy competitive environment will be created.

"However, there will be no compromise on quality in government universities. Along with this, we are also establishing One District One Medical College. Our resolution is to establish a medical college in every district, which is going to be fulfilled very soon," Yogi added. Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi said that the previous governments first destroyed the education system, then the health system, and failed to ensure the safety of businessmen and daughters. The state was engulfed in riots and curfew, which led to an identity crisis for the youth. Traders left their industries and started migrating.

He further mentioned that in the past, nepotism dominated development works and anarchy started spreading everywhere. As a result, this state with unlimited potential was forced to hide its identity. However, the development that has taken place in the last seven years is not hidden from anyone. "A better security environment has been established. Investment projects worth lakhs of crores are coming on the ground. New employment opportunities are being created," Yogi added.

CM Yogi further mentioned that when the government's intentions are clear, it speaks for the people, it talks about security, roads, and health. In this series, the foundation stone of the much-awaited university is being laid today in Moradabad and Mirzapur. On this occasion, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, MLA Ritesh Gupta, MLCs Dr Jai Pal Singh 'Vyast', Satyapal Singh Saini, Hari Singh Dhillon, Gopal Anjan, Mayor Vinod Aggarwal, District Panchayat President Dr Shafali Singh, MLA Sushant Singh, BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia, former MP Sarvesh Singh, District President Akash Pal, Metropolitan President Sanjay Sharma and all BJP officials were present.

During the Mirzapur event, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Minister of State Rajni Tiwari, MLAs Rama Shankar Singh Patel, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ratnakar Mishra, and others were present. (ANI)

