Russia holds in custody subordinate of arrested deputy minister, Tass says

A Russian court has ordered another suspect to be held in custody following the arrest of an ally of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on suspicion of taking bribes, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

A Russian court has ordered another suspect to be held in custody following the arrest of an ally of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on suspicion of taking bribes, TASS news agency reported on Saturday. It cited court documents as saying Anton Filatov, a subordinate of Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, had been ordered to be held in custody.

Ivanov was detained on Tuesday at work by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, and accused of accepting large bribes. Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Wednesday ordered Ivanov to be kept in custody until June 23.

