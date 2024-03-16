Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP releases list of poll candidates for Assembly, Lok Sabha seats

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday released the list of election candidates for the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha on Saturday. Party leaders Dharmana Prasada Rao and Nandigam Suresh read out the list of candidates here on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Before releasing the list, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other Party leaders offered prayers at the Samadhi of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sought blessings. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that social justice was delivered in the selection of YSRCP candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

He said that in an unprecedented manner in the history of Andhra Pradesh, 50 per cent of the seats for Assembly and Lok Sabha were allotted to SC, ST, BC, and minority candidates and clarified the candidate for the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat would be announced later. "Out of the 175 seats of the Assembly, SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and OC communities were given 29, 7, 48, 7 and 91 respectively while 19 women were selected from different communities. There were five women in the list of candidates for Lok Sabha and out of the 24 candidates announced, SC, ST, BC and OC communities were given four, one, 11 and 9 respectively," CM Jagan said.

Recalling that the Government enacted a Law for giving 50 per cent of the nominated posts for SC, ST, BC and minority communities and respecting it, 50 per cent of the candidates were selected from these communities for both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, he said. While there has been a significant increase in the number of candidates selected from these communities compared to the 2019 polls, 24 women candidates were selected for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, he said.

"Despite selecting 24 women, I am not satisfied. I wanted to give more seats for women but I hope there would be more women next time," he said. He said that 77 per cent MLA and MP candidates are graduates including 15 advocates, 18 doctors, 34 engineers, two civil servants, one journalist and five teachers.

The Party has affected changes in 81 assembly constituencies and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies, he clarified. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The election to Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on the same day. (ANI)

