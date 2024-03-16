"Why are we waiting till September": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed disappointment over the Election Commission not holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with four states and said there should be a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections for which schedule was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. Speaking with ANI, Chowdhury said there should be justice with every party and impartiality should be maintained in the conduct of the polls.

"I hope the upcoming elections will be conducted fairly and without violence. We have been saying since starting that everyone should get equal rights, we demand this only. Elections can be conducted in 10 phases if ECI wants, but this shows that things have not changed, we are still stuck with the seven-phase process. We talk about digital India but are stuck with the seven-phase process," he said. He said the Supreme Court has given directions to conduct the election in Jammu and Kashmir till September but when the election is being conducted in four other states, why can't it be held in the union territory.

"Also, it would have been a good thing if elections (Assembly) had been announced in J&K also, why are we waiting till September?" he said. Chowdhury said Lok Sabha elections were being held in Jammu and Kashmir but not assembly polls.

The Supreme Court had in December directed the Election Commission to take necessary steps for holding elections to the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha election for 543 seats, assembly polls in four states and the bypolls to 26 seats across various states. The counting will be held on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha polls.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure a level-playing field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)