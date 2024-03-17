Left Menu

Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur' launched by Deputy CM Sinha at Bihar Samvadi

Abhay K. later participated in a panel discussion on Bihari Asmita/Pride along with Tripurari Saran and Rambachan Rai moderated by Anish Ankur.

The first-ever translation of the Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur' by Jayanath Pati was launched by Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in Patna. The Deputy CM attended the Bihar Samvadi, a literature festival organised by the Dainik Jagran group in Patna on Saturday in the presence of eminent Marathi writer Viswas Patil and several well-known writers, and intellectuals from Bihar.

Abhay K. later participated in a panel discussion on Bihari Asmita/Pride along with Tripurari Saran and Rambachan Rai moderated by Anish Ankur. Speaking on the occasion, Abhay K. said that with the publication of the book of Bihari Literature and Fool Bahadur and his forthcoming book on Nalanda, he has tried to share the rich literary and intellectual tradition and heritage of Bihar to the wider world and make Bihari Literature part of World Literature. (ANI)

