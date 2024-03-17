Russian election turnout surpasses 2018 levels of 67.5% - TASS
The turnout at Russia's presidential election hit 67.54% on Sunday, surpassing 2018 levels several hours before the end of polling, according to the TASS news agency.
The 2018 turnout was 67.5%.
The highest ever turnout in a modern Russian presidential election was in June 1991, when turnout reached 74.7%.
