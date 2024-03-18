50 electric meters destroyed after fire in Thane building; no person injured
A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Thane district, Maharashtra early Monday morning. Fifty electric meters were destroyed, but all occupants were safely evacuated with no injuries reported. The incident occurred at 1.40 am in Kausa, Mumbra, leading to the evacuation of 225 residents and cutting off the building's power supply as a precaution. Local authorities, firemen, and power supply company representatives quickly responded, with the fire being extinguished by 2.30 am. A probe is underway to determine the cause of the fire, while efforts are being made to restore the building's power supply.
A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday following which its occupants rushed out to safety, officials said.
Fifty electric meters were destroyed in the blaze, they said, adding that no person was injured.
The incident took place at 1.40 am in the building located at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
Nearly 225 occupants of the building were evacuated and the building's power supply was cut off as a precautionary measure, he said.
The fire destroyed 50 electric meters and various power cables, the official said.
After being alerted, local firemen, disaster management team, police and power supply company representatives rushed to the spot.
The blaze was doused by 2.30 am. There was no casualty, the official said.
A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Efforts will be made for restoring the building's power supply during the day, an official of the electricity company said.
