President, Sri Arjan Dev ji Gurudwara Committee lauds CAA Rules, says Afghani Sikhs legally entered India

President of Gurudwara Committee of Gurudwara Sri Arjan Dev ji and Afghani Sikh S Partap Singh on Sunday lauded the Union government for notification of CAA Rules 2024 and said that Afghani Sikhs had been in India since 1991, but did not have passport or Aadhar card till now adding CAA will solve these problems. "As the government changed there (in Afghanistan) in the 1990s, we started migrating to India... We have been Indian from the start (before partition), but we got the tag of Afghani Sikhs... Those who have been here since 1991, born here in India, don't have an Indian passport or Aadhar card till now. CAA will solve these problems." said

Speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement on CAA, S Partap Singh said, "We legally entered India. We haven't asked anything from the government. We are doing our work." Earlier, refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan held a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress over CAA Rules 2024.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that in the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, the BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble. "The courage of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. He should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country? After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

