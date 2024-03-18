Two men stabbed to death in Delhi's Ranhola area; investigation underway

In a gruesome incident, two men were stabbed to death in Delhi's Ranhola area on Sunday night, said police. The Delhi police responded swiftly to a distress call received at 9:44 PM from Das Garden, near Fish Market in Baprola Village. The caller reported a man bleeding profusely on the road.

Rushing to the scene, the Delhi police discovered the first victim, identified as Mukesh, aged 34, lying unconscious with a visible stab wound to the chest. Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to Jaffarpur Hospital, Mukesh succumbed to his injuries. The police also found the body of another victim, identified as Rajesh, aged 33, who bore a similar fatal stab wound to the chest.

The Delhi police registered a case under sections 302/34 (murder and causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)