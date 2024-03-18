Left Menu

Olympics-Lang Park to host Brisbane 2032 ceremonies after review rejected

The Quirk Review was commissioned by the government to look into a plan to rebuild the city's Gabba cricket ground to host the ceremonies and athletics at the Games as part of a A$2.7 billion redevelopment of the Woolloongabba suburb. It reported on Monday, making 30 recommendations including the construction of a 55,000-seat stadium in Victoria Park, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:17 IST
Olympics-Lang Park to host Brisbane 2032 ceremonies after review rejected
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

The existing Lang Park stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2032 Olympics after the Queensland government on Monday rejected the recommendation of a review that a new A$3.4 billion ($2.23 billion) arena be built in the city. The Quirk Review was commissioned by the government to look into a plan to rebuild the city's Gabba cricket ground to host the ceremonies and athletics at the Games as part of a A$2.7 billion redevelopment of the Woolloongabba suburb.

It reported on Monday, making 30 recommendations including the construction of a 55,000-seat stadium in Victoria Park, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. "I don't agree with that recommendation," Queensland Premier Steven Miles told reporters in Brisbane.

"When Queenslanders are struggling with housing costs I cannot justify to them, spending A$3.4 billion on a new stadium. "I know that I said I'd do what the Quirk review recommended, but I cannot support the option they have landed on.

"(Lang Park) will become our Olympic stadium. This option will allow us to upgrade (it) to a standard to host a fantastic opening and closing ceremony." Lang Park currently holds 52,500 fans and hosts both rugby codes as well as concerts.

Brisbane was granted the right to stage the Olympics in 2021 under the International Olympic Committee's New Norm process, a more targeted procedure aimed at saving hundreds of millions of dollars for host cities and increasing long-term sustainability. Some 80% of the venues for the 2032 Games are already in place with the main stadium redevelopment and a federal government-funded A$2.5 billion arena to host the swimming the only two major construction projects planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024