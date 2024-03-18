Left Menu

Indian Army introduces signals technology evaluation and adaptation group

The Indian Army has raised the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), an elite technology Unit, which will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies like AI, 5G, 6G, machine learning, quantum technologies etc. for defence applications.

The Indian Army has raised the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), an elite technology Unit, which will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies like AI, 5G, 6G, machine learning, quantum technologies etc. for defence applications. Communications are an important component of military operations.

In the fast-evolving technologies for the battlefield, the side with better communication technologies and the ability to connect the various constituents for information sharing will have an edge over its adversary. The modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations. To imbibe such advancements in technology, the Indian Army has raised this groundbreaking technology-oriented unit STEAG which will bolster its capabilities in the digital domain.

STEAG will be the nursery for nurturing and developing tailored technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems to include electronic exchanges, mobile communications, Software Defined Radios (SDR), Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, 5G and 6G networks, Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning etc. It will be a premier organization, the first of its kind equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting-edge solutions and identify suitable use cases for defence applications by fostering collaboration and partnership with Academia and Industry.

The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, and management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgradation of contemporary technologies available in the environment. Aligning itself with the tenets of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Start-Up India, STEAG will help bridge the divide between the Armed Forces on the one hand and Industry and Academia on the other.

The new Centre of Excellence is expected to be a game changer in fostering self-reliance in high-end communication technologies, which have thus far been a monopoly of select countries with advanced economies and research ecosystems. (ANI)

