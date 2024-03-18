One arrested in stabbing case in Delhi's Alipur area

A man has been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly stabbing a woman with a knife in the Alipur area of New Delhi, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Ritu (32) resident of Singhu Village, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused person had attacked on deceased with a knife. The accused was identified as Puran Singh.

The incident came to light when SRHC Hospital in Narela on March 15, notified the police at 9:07 PM that a woman identified as Ritu, aged 32 and residing in Singhu Village, had been admitted with severe injuries. Despite medical efforts, Ritu succumbed to her wounds, the police said. The deceased's husband and her sister were identified as Kharju and Moni respectively.

Ritu's husband and her sister accompanied the deceased to SRHC Hospital, the police said. Following the victim's husband's statement, authorities registered a case under IPC section 302 at PS Alipur, Delhi, and initiated a thorough investigation, said the police.

Through diligent efforts, including the examination of CCTV footage and interviews with witnesses, the police were able to track down the suspect and recovered a blood-stained knife (the weapon of offence) within 24 hours of the incident. According to the police, the accused, Puran Singh, confessed that his actions were motivated by his belief that Ritu's husband, Kharju, had engaged in inappropriate communication with his wife, sparking resentment and anger.

On the night of March 14 around 9-10 pm, he saw Kharju touching his wife inappropriately, when they were all sitting together. He couldn't bear it, but somehow managed to control his anger and went to sleep.The tensions came to a head on the evening of March 15, when Puran Singh, consumed by rage, launched a fatal attack on Ritu. Having fear of being nabbed he fled from the spot, the police added. (ANI)

