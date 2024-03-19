Left Menu

Saudi crown prince congratulates Putin, both men pledge OPEC+ cooperation

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-03-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 02:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his "decisive" re-election victory on Monday and both men pledged further cooperation within the OPEC+ oil producers group, the Kremlin said.

A Kremlin statement said the two men, in a telephone conversation, expressed readiness to actively develop their friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Of particular note was the effective coordination of the two countries within the OPEC+ format."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

