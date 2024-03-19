Saudi crown prince congratulates Putin, both men pledge OPEC+ cooperation
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-03-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 02:20 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his "decisive" re-election victory on Monday and both men pledged further cooperation within the OPEC+ oil producers group, the Kremlin said.
A Kremlin statement said the two men, in a telephone conversation, expressed readiness to actively develop their friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation.
"Of particular note was the effective coordination of the two countries within the OPEC+ format."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Saudi
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Mohammed bin Salman
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OPEC+ production cuts deepen with extensions from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil giants
Kremlin says German recording shows intent to strike Russia, asks whether Scholz in charge
Kremlin says German army discussing strikes on Russia, asks if Scholz is in control
Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny funeral
IAEA's Grossi may talk to Putin during Russian trip - RIA cites Kremlin